This is not the old Wall Street anymore. Investing these days, especially in a few extremely hot stocks, requires extensive social media knowledge. You only have to look at the action on Wednesday in the Reddit stocks. Some even doubled in mere hours without any specific catalyst. This is the byproduct of a war going on between hedge funds and Main Street. Both sides are disregarding the rules and the regulators are looking away. Eventually this could cause a breakage in the system and spread damage across other assets.