Mills County ends COVID shots in former Shopko building

(Glenwood) -- Masks are no longer required in the Mills County Courthouse. Earlier this week, the Mills County Board of Supervisors approved updated procedures for county offices beginning today (Thursday). Under the new guidelines, the courthouse's mask mandate is lifted. However, employees and visitors to county offices who wish to continue to wear a mask may certainly do so, but it's not required. Other COVID-19 requirements remain in place. Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen has ordered that masks and/or face coverings shall be worn in all court-controlled areas. The mandate continues until further notice. This also includes the Mills County Courthouse's top floor. Anyone conducting business or attending court on the upper level of the courthouse will be required to wear a mask.