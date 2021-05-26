Mills County ends COVID shots in former Shopko building
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are transitioning to a different format for COVID-19 vaccinations. Mills County Public Health says the final vaccination clinic in Glenwood's former Shopko building takes place Thursday morning at 10. On-line scheduling is available through the county's website, and walk-ins are invited. After this week, all Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be offered at the county public health office at 403 Railroad Avenue in Glenwood. Residents should call 712-527-9699 to schedule an appointment.www.kmaland.com