NWS Issues Severe thunderstorm Watch for Eastern Shore

Effective: 2021-05-31 02:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Wilbarger Areas of heavy rain likely into tonight FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas is now in effect for * portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Beckham, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman, and Washita. In northern Texas, Foard, Hardeman, and Wilbarger. * Until 7 AM CDT this morning * Showers and thunderstorms producing areas of heavy rainfall will affect western Oklahoma and portions of western north Texas through sunrise.