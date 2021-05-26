newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

NWS Issues Severe thunderstorm Watch for Eastern Shore

shoredailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of Virginia, including the Eastern Shore, for Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Watch is in effect until 10:00 PM. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions exist that could lead to severe thunderstorms, it does not mean severe storms...

shoredailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Severe Storms#Eastern Shore#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Garza County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garza by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Garza The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Garza County in northwestern Texas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1138 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lake Alan Henry and Justiceburg. Flooding on U.S. 84 southeast of Post near Justiceburg. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Loving County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Loving, Reeves, Ward, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Loving; Reeves; Ward; Winkler The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Reeves County in southwestern Texas Ward County in western Texas Southwestern Winkler County in western Texas Southeastern Loving County in western Texas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 412 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Barstow, or 13 miles northeast of Pecos, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Monahans, Thorntonville, Barstow, Pyote, Wickett and B F Goodrich Testing Track. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 46 and 79. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Donley County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Donley, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 01:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Donley; Gray FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN DONLEY AND SOUTHERN GRAY COUNTIES At 148 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The West Texas Mesonet site at Lake McClellan has recorded 2.98 inches of rainfall in the last 90 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mclean, Lake Mcclellan and Alanreed. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Eddy County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 17:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-31 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Eddy The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 504 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles east of Artesia, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Eddy County. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...70MPH
Donley County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Donley, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 01:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Donley; Gray FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN DONLEY AND SOUTHERN GRAY COUNTIES At 148 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The West Texas Mesonet site at Lake McClellan has recorded 2.98 inches of rainfall in the last 90 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mclean, Lake Mcclellan and Alanreed. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Culberson County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Culberson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Culberson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL CULBERSON COUNTY At 522 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles north of Plateau, or 22 miles northwest of Kent, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Culberson County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Foard County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Foard, Hardeman, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 02:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Wilbarger Areas of heavy rain likely into tonight FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas is now in effect for * portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Beckham, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman, and Washita. In northern Texas, Foard, Hardeman, and Wilbarger. * Until 7 AM CDT this morning * Showers and thunderstorms producing areas of heavy rainfall will affect western Oklahoma and portions of western north Texas through sunrise.
Culberson County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Culberson, Loving, Reeves by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Culberson; Loving; Reeves A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT/245 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN EDDY...SOUTHWESTERN LEA NORTHWESTERN REEVES...NORTHEASTERN CULBERSON AND NORTHERN LOVING COUNTIES At 303 PM CDT/203 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 20 miles northeast of Red Bluff Reservoir to 8 miles west of Orla, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Red Bluff Reservoir, Orla, Slash Ranch and Red Bluff. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Foard County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Foard, Hardeman, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 02:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Wilbarger Areas of heavy rain likely into tonight FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas is now in effect for * portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Beckham, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman, and Washita. In northern Texas, Foard, Hardeman, and Wilbarger. * Until 7 AM CDT this morning * Showers and thunderstorms producing areas of heavy rainfall will affect western Oklahoma and portions of western north Texas through sunrise.
Culberson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Culberson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Culberson The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Culberson County in southwestern Texas * Until 145 PM CDT /1245 PM MDT/. * At 954 AM CDT /854 AM MDT/, Texas DPS reported high water on state highway 54 north of Van Horn from recent heavy rains. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen and the highway is impassable at milepost 360. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Culberson County Airport. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Howard County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 13:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Howard FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HOWARD COUNTY At 123 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inch of rain has fallen. Although storms have moved out of the area, flash flooding is ongoing, especially in low lying areas. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Big Spring, Big Spring Country Club and Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Milam, Robertson Counties until 7pm

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for the following counties until 7pm:. At the time of the watch, severe thunderstorms were associated with a line of activity moving away from Abilene at 30-35mph. Active warnings were in place for the potential of 60 - 65mph wind gusts. The primary threats listed with this watch:
Otero County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 17:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-31 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL OTERO COUNTY At 520 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Timberon, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Timberon. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Choctaw County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Choctaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Choctaw FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Tulsa has expanded the * Flood Watch to include a portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following county, Choctaw. * From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Tuesday morning * Locally heavy rainfall is expected to move into the area early this afternoon across parts of eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas. An MCS currently located across western Oklahoma will continue to push eastward this morning. This will slowly spread showers and storms from west to east this afternoon across the region. Given the saturated soils from recent heavy rains, any locally heavy rainfall will lead to localized flash flooding of low lying areas and will lead to rises on area rivers. There may be a brief break for some late this afternoon before another round of showers and storms develops within an area of enhanced lift that will likely be along or near I-44 this evening and overnight. Showers and thunderstorms will likely train over the same areas leading to localized heavy rainfall amounts of 1 to 2" with amounts in excess of 3" possible. Rainfall rates near 1" per hour will be common within the stronger showers and storms with 2" per hour rates possible. This particular round will likely be of the most concern for flash and river flooding over the next 24 hours. Overall, expect 1 to 2" of rainfall across the watch area with localized amounts of 3 to near 5" possible.
Midland County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Midland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Midland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL MIDLAND COUNTY At 115 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Storms have moved out of the area, but flash flooding is ongoing, especially in low lying areas. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Skywest Airport and Spraberry. This includes the following streams and drainages Johnson Draw, Monahans Draw and Midland Draw. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Midland County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Midland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Midland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL MIDLAND COUNTY At 115 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Storms have moved out of the area, but flash flooding is ongoing, especially in low lying areas. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Skywest Airport and Spraberry. This includes the following streams and drainages Johnson Draw, Monahans Draw and Midland Draw. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Andrews County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Andrews, Crane, Ector, Midland, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 11:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Andrews; Crane; Ector; Midland; Upton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of western Texas, including the following areas, Andrews, Crane, Ector, Midland and Upton. * Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected through this evening. Heavy rainfall may occur over an extended period of time. Soils are saturated from recent rains which may exacerbate flash flooding. In addition, high rain rates in urban areas may cause street flooding.
Choctaw County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Choctaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 15:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 10:36:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Choctaw FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Tulsa has expanded the * Flood Watch to include a portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following county, Choctaw. * From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Tuesday morning * Locally heavy rainfall is expected to move into the area early this afternoon across parts of eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas. An MCS currently located across western Oklahoma will continue to push eastward this morning. This will slowly spread showers and storms from west to east this afternoon across the region. Given the saturated soils from recent heavy rains, any locally heavy rainfall will lead to localized flash flooding of low lying areas and will lead to rises on area rivers. There may be a brief break for some late this afternoon before another round of showers and storms develops within an area of enhanced lift that will likely be along or near I-44 this evening and overnight. Showers and thunderstorms will likely train over the same areas leading to localized heavy rainfall amounts of 1 to 2" with amounts in excess of 3" possible. Rainfall rates near 1" per hour will be common within the stronger showers and storms with 2" per hour rates possible. This particular round will likely be of the most concern for flash and river flooding over the next 24 hours. Overall, expect 1 to 2" of rainfall across the watch area with localized amounts of 3 to near 5" possible.
Eddy County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Eddy, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 13:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-31 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Eddy; Lea The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico Southwestern Lea County in southeastern New Mexico Northwestern Reeves County in southwestern Texas Northeastern Culberson County in southwestern Texas Northern Loving County in western Texas * Until 345 PM CDT/245 PM MDT/. * At 244 PM CDT/144 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles northeast of Red Bluff Reservoir to 12 miles west of Orla, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Red Bluff Reservoir, Orla, Slash Ranch and Red Bluff. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH