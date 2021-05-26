NWS Issues Severe thunderstorm Watch for Eastern Shore

Effective: 2021-05-31 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Choctaw FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Tulsa has expanded the * Flood Watch to include a portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following county, Choctaw. * From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Tuesday morning * Locally heavy rainfall is expected to move into the area early this afternoon across parts of eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas. An MCS currently located across western Oklahoma will continue to push eastward this morning. This will slowly spread showers and storms from west to east this afternoon across the region. Given the saturated soils from recent heavy rains, any locally heavy rainfall will lead to localized flash flooding of low lying areas and will lead to rises on area rivers. There may be a brief break for some late this afternoon before another round of showers and storms develops within an area of enhanced lift that will likely be along or near I-44 this evening and overnight. Showers and thunderstorms will likely train over the same areas leading to localized heavy rainfall amounts of 1 to 2" with amounts in excess of 3" possible. Rainfall rates near 1" per hour will be common within the stronger showers and storms with 2" per hour rates possible. This particular round will likely be of the most concern for flash and river flooding over the next 24 hours. Overall, expect 1 to 2" of rainfall across the watch area with localized amounts of 3 to near 5" possible.