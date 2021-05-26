Enrollment for the Be Original Americas 2021 Virtual Student Fellowship Now Open
This year, Be Original Americas will once again offer a virtual fellowship, following the success of last year's program, enabling students around the globe to learn from and connect with experts at 22 top design firms. The fellowship, which is now open for enrollment, centers around a series of live and interactive webinars from June 2–25. Each session will focus on different aspects of design and architecture, from factory production to insights into the creative process, furthering the mission of Be Original Americas, a nonprofit that spotlights the value of original craftsmanship.www.interiordesign.net