Global Payments Platform Company Paysend Raises $125 Million
Paysend — a card-to-card pioneer and international payments platform — announced it has closed a Series B funding round of $125 million led by One Peak with participation from Infravia Growth Capital, Hermes GPE Innovation Fund, and existing long-term investors including Silicon Valley-based Plug and Play.