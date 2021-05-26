newsbreak-logo
Global Payments Platform Company Paysend Raises $125 Million

pulse2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaysend — a card-to-card pioneer and international payments platform — announced it has closed a Series B funding round of $125 million. These are the details. Paysend — a card-to-card pioneer and international payments platform — announced it has closed a Series B funding round of $125 million led by One Peak with participation from Infravia Growth Capital, Hermes GPE Innovation Fund, and existing long-term investors including Silicon Valley-based Plug and Play.

