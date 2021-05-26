newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Church Mouse: Cat encounters with a more angelic moment in mind

Red Wing Republican Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a very cold day later that year I saw her walking through the snow to one of the remote buildings. I couldn’t just forget about her out there with nothing to drink. (My mother didn’t raise me like that.) I heated up some milk in the microwave, put it back in the jug and walked it down there. I got a glimpse of her up in the rafters. She saw me pour out the liquid.

www.republicaneagle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Barns#Angelic#Horse#Quiet Time#Night Time#Survival Mode#Church Mouse#Walking#Human Hand#Snow#Dawn#Residence#Training Wheels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsguideposts.org

How a Church Cat Brought Happiness and Comfort

It was noon on a Tuesday, and I was in church for the first time in a decade. A friend of mine was sick with cancer, and I wanted to pray for him. But as a lapsed Catholic, I felt self-conscious and out of place praying in the midst of other parishioners. So I’d waited until off-hours, when the church was bound to be empty. Now I was sitting alone in a pew, the rays of sunlight streaming through the stained glass windows. I bowed my head, closed my eyes and made the sign of the cross.
Petsbestfriends.org

The cat who changed her mind

Most of us know someone who never wanted a pet, but is now snuggling up with a cat or dog for a nap on the couch or doting on the pet with special treats. Maybe another person in the household wanted a furry friend, and so that someone begrudgingly relented, only to be won over eventually by the new family member.
Boston, MADorchester Reporter

Moment of Paws: Keep your pets in mind as you resume traveling

With Memorial Day right around the corner, many of us are eager to be a part of the anticipated very busy summer travel season. But as we look to get away, it’s important to take our pets into consideration – whether they’re traveling with us or not. Now is a...
Animalstheorcasonian.com

Midnight Mutterings | Of crows and cat: A bit more

Sybil-the-Cat and I used to go for walks on Obstruction Pass Road and on the beach. It was her idea. She was an ordinary cat in the house, but on our walks, she was more dog than cat as she trotted along with me, sometimes beside me, sometimes behind, and occasionally in front of me. I was content to follow along at her pace when she was in front, but my walking behind her seemed to enrage her even though she was the one who chose how we moved along together.
PetsThe Conscious Cat

Mews and Nips: More Theories on Why Cats Love Boxes

A couple of weeks ago, we told you about a study that showed that “if it fits I sits” applies not just to real boxes, but to to imaginary boxes, too. Recently, The Atlantic featured an in depth look at the topic of cats and boxes, with several fascinating theories of just why cats and boxes are a match made in heaven. Click here to read the article.
MinoritiesPosted by
Amomama

Racist Man Insults Black Man at Gas Station, Learns His Lesson an Hour Later – Story of the Day

A man arguing over a place in line at a gas station uses a racial slur and ends up regretting it when the man he insulted proves he is a better person. Jeff Seffrin was an impatient man, and nothing irritated him more than waiting. Yet here he was, at 5 o'clock in the afternoon, waiting in line to get some gas when he should be on his way to his daughter's birthday party.
Religiongonomad.com

Spiritual Los Angeles: The Glass Church, Puvunga and More

Day Trip in Southern California: Seeking out Spiritual Treasure. While to most of the world Los Angeles represents all that is superficial, deep at its core L.A. is the World Center of Spiritual Awakening, the cutting edge of as-far-West-as-you-can-go. Pull up a chair or get in your car and be ready to tour: this book has it all.
Lifestylemarketscale.com

How Can Your Restaurant Engineer More ‘Wow’ Moments

Food is serious business. Now, on The Main Course, host Barbara Castiglia will invite insiders on the front lines of food to share their expertise, strategies, and forecasts for navigating the ever-changing restaurant industry. Food quality and customer experience are fundamental to the restaurant business and are often the result...
Senoia, GANewnan Times-Herald

Chance Encounters

After Cindy and I settled into our new home in Senoia, we – technically, it was mostly Cindy – turned our attention towards finding a new church. We – again, mostly Cindy – tried a few on for size, but none seemed to fit. A couple of Christmas Eve’s ago, we decided to visit one of the more popular churches in the area.
TV & VideosVulture

In Treatment Plays Therapy Like a Game of Cat and Mouse

The structure of In Treatment has always had a contentious relationship with its medium. The HBO series, which ran for three seasons from 2008 to 2010, has been revived with a new lead character played by Uzo Aduba, and it’s been relocated from Baltimore to Los Angeles, but the structure is fundamentally the same: Each episode is one therapy session with a patient. In this new fourth season, the first episode is Aduba’s character, Brooke Lawrence, treating a young man named Eladio (Anthony Ramos) who works as a home health aide. In the second episode, Brooke sits down with Colin (John Benjamin Hickey), a tech entrepreneur who’s gotten in legal trouble. The third episode is Brooke beginning sessions with Laila (Quintessa Swindell), a wealthy teenager whose grandmother brought her to therapy. Eventually, the weekly treatment cycle begins all over again. There’s a new episode with Eladio, and then Colin. Throughout, the only explicit connection between any of them is Brooke, who focuses entirely on each patient sitting in front of her, but who is always the returning point-of-view for how we experience them. We see each patient through her lines of inquiry, all the things that bother or please her.
AnimalsGreenfield Daily Reporter

Dick Wolfsie: The mouse that roared

There was a mouse running around the Wolfsie kitchen. Then it was in the basement. Then in the storeroom. Angel, the cat, knows it. And my wife knows it. We’re just trying to hide it from the neighbors. We’ve had critter problems before in other homes, but there’s a big...
TechnologyRed Wing Republican Eagle

Church Mouse: Settings and things that set us apart or straight or ...

My smartphone locked up. Not good. It wasn’t recognizing my finger swipe to shut it down so I could restart it. I tried washing my hands and wiping off the screen that didn’t work. Plus, I realized I could swipe down to adjust the screen brightness, etc. So that wasn’t it. Also, I realized Siri was willing to talk to me even though I had the volume off — the little words would appear at the bottom of the screen if I asked a question. Such as, is my phone being hacked? Her helpful (not) reply was "I can’t really tell" -- I think that's a direct quote.
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Photon Enters The Mind Of A Rodent With New Single, “Mouse Hunt” [Listen]

Instrumental trio Photon has returned with the band’s second-ever single, “Mouse Hunt”. Released last week via Color Red Music, the song features drummer Neal Evans (Dopapod), bassist Dan Africano (Ghost Light), and keyboardist Jimmy Dunstan. “Mouse Hunt” is a microcosm of a concept album, as the single track finds the...
YogaGreatist

Taking a Moment for Mindfulness on World Meditation Day

As I settle into my seat to write this article, I take a deep, slow, breath. The sun’s rays are beginning to seep through the curtain, my cup of rooibos-ginger tea warms the palm of my left hand. I notice the slight kink between my shoulder blades. I remember to text a friend to confirm our walking date, resisting the urge to quickly pick up my phone. I note the smell of the jasmine-scented incense burning on my bookshelf, and the purr of my cat as he curls his tail around my right calf. I take another deep, slow, breath. And then I open my laptop.