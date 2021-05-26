High school baseball: Elkhart's Warren named District Defensive MVP

Elkhart's Zerick Warren highlighted the District 20-3A selection for the Elks as he was named the Defensive Most Valuable Player. JUWAN LEE

Warren also was named defensive MVP during his freshman season with the Elks. Warren posted numbers of a .365 batting average and and 19 RBI. He also caught five would-be base stealers and picked off three runners.

He also earned second team Academic All-State. Warren signed his National letter of intent earlier this season to play collegiate baseball at Western Texas College in Synder.

Elkhart placed three players on the All-District first team in Pitcher Jhonathan Meyer, Outfielder Luke Johnson and Middle Infielder Corban Whitfield.

On the mound, Meyer finished with a 1.366 earned-run average and 77 strikeouts. He also finished with a .200 batting average, two doubles, one triple and four RBI.

Johnson finished with 10 RBI, a .370 batting average and a .435 slugging percentage. He also had one of the team's highest fielding percentages at .909.

Whitfield recorded a .373 batting average, .510 slugging percentage, four doubles and seven RBI. He also had 51 strikeouts on the mound.

Brayden Chambless was a second team Utility player for the Elks, while Steve Gonzales was a All-District honorable mention.

The Elkhart Elks season came to an end in the bi-district round against Cameron Yoe in a three-game series.

The Westwood Panthers had a pair of players finish with first-team All-District honors. Coy Elton earned first team catcher, while Jordan Velasquez was a first team outfielder.

Elton was a unique catcher for the Panthers this season. Elton recorded a team-high 15 doubles,, one triple, two home runs, eight RBI, while posting a .479 batting average and a .803 slugging percentage.

Elton also had a 171 putouts and a .973 fielding percentage.

Velasquez had the second-highest batting and slugging average on the team at .388 and .469, respectively. He also finished with 16 singles, two doubles and a triple.

The Panthers added Corner Infield Luke Williams, Pitcher Noah Cheatham, Outfielder Brendan Baker and Designated Hitter Tyler Johnson to the All-District second team.

Jakob Brown and Joey Garza were honorable mentions for Westwood.