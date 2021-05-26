newsbreak-logo
High school baseball: Elkhart's Warren named District Defensive MVP

By JUWAN LEE sports@palestineherald.com
Palestine Herald-Press
 5 days ago
Elkhart's Zerick Warren highlighted the District 20-3A selection for the Elks as he was named the Defensive Most Valuable Player. JUWAN LEE

Elkhart's Zerick Warren highlighted the District 20-3A selection for the Elks as he was named the Defensive Most Valuable Player.

Warren also was named defensive MVP during his freshman season with the Elks. Warren posted numbers of a .365 batting average and and 19 RBI. He also caught five would-be base stealers and picked off three runners.

He also earned second team Academic All-State. Warren signed his National letter of intent earlier this season to play collegiate baseball at Western Texas College in Synder.

Elkhart placed three players on the All-District first team in Pitcher Jhonathan Meyer, Outfielder Luke Johnson and Middle Infielder Corban Whitfield.

On the mound, Meyer finished with a 1.366 earned-run average and 77 strikeouts. He also finished with a .200 batting average, two doubles, one triple and four RBI.

Johnson finished with 10 RBI, a .370 batting average and a .435 slugging percentage. He also had one of the team's highest fielding percentages at .909.

Whitfield recorded a .373 batting average, .510 slugging percentage, four doubles and seven RBI. He also had 51 strikeouts on the mound.

Brayden Chambless was a second team Utility player for the Elks, while Steve Gonzales was a All-District honorable mention.

The Elkhart Elks season came to an end in the bi-district round against Cameron Yoe in a three-game series.

The Westwood Panthers had a pair of players finish with first-team All-District honors. Coy Elton earned first team catcher, while Jordan Velasquez was a first team outfielder.

Elton was a unique catcher for the Panthers this season. Elton recorded a team-high 15 doubles,, one triple, two home runs, eight RBI, while posting a .479 batting average and a .803 slugging percentage.

Elton also had a 171 putouts and a .973 fielding percentage.

Velasquez had the second-highest batting and slugging average on the team at .388 and .469, respectively. He also finished with 16 singles, two doubles and a triple.

The Panthers added Corner Infield Luke Williams, Pitcher Noah Cheatham, Outfielder Brendan Baker and Designated Hitter Tyler Johnson to the All-District second team.

Jakob Brown and Joey Garza were honorable mentions for Westwood.

