Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

See Kate Middleton's Reaction When a Little Boy Asks If She's a Prince

KTVB
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhoops! Kate Middleton had a sweet interaction with a little boy while out in Orkney, Scotland, on Tuesday. The 39-year-old Duchess of Cambridge was greeting local schoolchildren when one confident boy asked her, "Are you a prince?" The mother of three laughed and shook her head no, saying, "I'm not...

www.ktvb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duchess Of Cambridge#Little Boy#British Royal Family#Uk#Kensingtonroyal#The Fife Young Carers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Celebrities
Related
GamblingHello Magazine

Kate Middleton 'delighted' as she's given an important new role

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed her joy as she was given a new role on Thursday. It was announced on Thursday that Kate, 39, has become patron of The Forward Trust, which formally merged with Action on Addiction in May 2021. Action on Addiction was one of the Duchess'...
Celebritiesnewsnetnebraska.org

Meghan Markle beats Kate Middleton: she’s the most loved by young people

Since joining the British royal family as the fiancée and later wife of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle divided public opinion. Liked by some and highly criticized by others, she has always been compared to Kate Middleton. Of the battle, the Duchess of Cambridge, the wife of William and the future heir to the throne, was the winner most of the time. Now, however, the former actress’ satisfactory rematch arrives.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Forcing Prince William And Kate Middleton To Change

Prince William and Kate Middleton are on damage control after the rippling effects caused by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interviews and candid moments and others. Recently, the royal family is taking a hit from Prince Harry’s candid talks in the AppleTV+ docuseries he co-created with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See. The docuseries debuted in large numbers, making it to the very top of the most-watched shows on the streaming service.
Celebritiesthelondonnews.net

Kate Middleton, Prince William missed Queen's celebration

London [UK], June 12 (ANI): Trooping the Colour, the annual public celebration of Queen Elizabeth's birthday, which usually sees the royal family gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, had some familiar faces missing for the second consecutive year on Saturday. According to Fox News, this year's festivities at Windsor...
WorldPopculture

Kate Middleton Opens up About Eventually Meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Baby Lili

Kate Middleton has opened up about eventually meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new baby, Lili, who was born earlier this month. During an interview with NBC News' Andrea Mitchell, the Duchess of Cambridge was asked about her infant niece, and replied, "I wish her all the very best. I can’t wait to meet her." She added, "We haven’t met her yet. So hopefully that will be soon." On June 6, it was announced that Markle had given birth to her second child with Harry.
Designers & CollectionsCosmopolitan

Kate Middleton wears mom jeans with trainers at the Natural History Museum

It's no secret that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (AKA Kate Middleton) has a slew of beautiful dresses and gowns in her wardrobe. From the TDF Alessandra Rich midi she wore at the V&A last month, to the Ghost summer dress she recycled for the Duke and Duchess' recent 10-year wedding anniversary pics, it's safe to say that the royal always wows in the dress department. But lately, Kate has been mixing up her outfits for public appearances with the introduction of more smart-casual looks featuring high-low details, including trouser suits with trainers and, for her most recent engagement, mom jeans.
Celebritiesprincewilliamandkate.uk

Kate Middleton inseparable from a pendant with her children’s initials

At the presentation of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, Kate Middleton wanted to pay tribute to her three children with a discreet jewel. The art of wearing jewelry has found a well-informed adept in the person of Kate Middleton. Accustomed to wearing neat outfits, which sometimes pay tribute to past figures, the wife of Prince William does not stop surprising. This Friday, June 18, she published a message on social networks, to launch The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, an organization dedicated to early childhood. As she explains in an introductory video, this center will help “raise awareness of why the first five years of life are so important to our future outcomes in life, and what we can do as a society to seize this golden opportunity, to create a happier, mentally healthier and more stimulating society.
GardeningHello Magazine

7 royal garden tips from Kate Middleton, Prince Charles & more

Looking for ways to spruce up your garden this summer? We're turning to the royal family for inspiration – not only do they have incredible homes with impressive outdoor spaces, but a lot of them have actually shared their gardening tips and tricks. From Prince Charles sharing his passion for...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William left Queen Elizabeth II alone at her birthday event – here’s why

The Queen isabel II was honored at the event Trooping the Colour of this Saturday, which for the second consecutive year was carried out on a reduced scale due to the COVID-19 pandemic at Windsor Castle. The ceremony, which honors His Majesty on his birthday, did not feature familiar faces. Kate Middleton and the prince William They did not attend the celebration, something that called the tension because the couple is very close to the monarch.