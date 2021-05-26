newsbreak-logo
Former Gensler President and CEO Edward C. Friedrichs III Dies at 77

By Quinn Halman
Interior Design
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdward C. Friedrichs III, former president and chief executive officer of Gensler, who created a regional powerhouse in launching the firm's Los Angeles office, passed away at age 77 in his Reno home. During his tenure, Friedrichs expanded Gensler's reach in the areas of entertainment, transportation, urban and master planning, and strategic facility consulting, and co-created its current management structure.

