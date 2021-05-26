Former Gensler President and CEO Edward C. Friedrichs III Dies at 77

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. — Hudson Technologies Inc. announced that Jay Kestenbaum will be retiring, effective July 1, 2021. Kestenbaum currently serves as Hudson’s senior vice president of business development. Kestenbaum came to Hudson Technologies in October 2017 with the acquisition of Airgas Refrigerants in the role of senior vice president of sales and purchasing. Since that time, he has worked closely with the late Kevin Zugibe (founder of Hudson Technologies) and Brian Coleman, Hudson’s president, CEO, and chairman of the board of directors, assisting with the integration process.