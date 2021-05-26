LIZI Stock Price: Over 66% Increase Explanation
The stock price of Lizhi Inc (NASDAQ: LIZI) increased by over 66% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lizhi Inc (NASDAQ: LIZI) – a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China – increased by over 66% during intraday trading. This morning, Lizhi issued a press release about how the company is planning to report its first-quarter 2021 audited financial results on June 1, 2021, after the close of the U.S. markets.pulse2.com