LIZI Stock Price: Over 66% Increase Explanation

pulse2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Lizhi Inc (NASDAQ: LIZI) increased by over 66% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lizhi Inc (NASDAQ: LIZI) – a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China – increased by over 66% during intraday trading. This morning, Lizhi issued a press release about how the company is planning to report its first-quarter 2021 audited financial results on June 1, 2021, after the close of the U.S. markets.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Roth Capital Trims Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Target Price to $50.00

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. NASDAQ APVO opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
Stocksinvesting.com

Canaccord Genuity Stick to Their Buy Rating for BRP Inc

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Buy rating on BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Inc on Friday, setting a price target of C$120, which is approximately 17.82% above the present share price of $84.33. Dley expects BRP Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.02 for the second quarter of 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading 3.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $93.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Domo traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $68.14. 2,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 327,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.62.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “. Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Position Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,264 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tilray were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 11,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,684,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Marketspulse2.com

CMG Stock Price: $1,700 Target By Stephens

The shares Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (NYSE: CMG) have received a price target increase from $1,600 to $1,700 by Stephens. These are the details. The shares Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (NYSE: CMG) have received a price target increase from $1,600 to $1,700 by Stephens. And Stephens analyst James Rutherford had upgraded Chipotle from a previous “Equal-Weight” rating to “Overweight.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GAM Holding AG Sells 7,607 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockspulse2.com

Yalla Group (YALA) Stock: Over 10% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Yalla Group Ltd (NYSE: YALA) increased by over 10% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Yalla Group Ltd (NYSE: YALA) – a leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – increased by over 10% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to US$150 million worth of its outstanding (i) American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share, and/or (ii) Class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months starting from May 21, 2021.
Stockspulse2.com

Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) Stock: Over 14% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENVB) increased by over 14% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENVB) increased by over 14% pre-market. This is a continuation in momentum as the stock price increased 11.47% yesterday from a previous close of $2.18 to $2.43. Investors have been responding positively to the company’s first-quarter 2021 financial results.
Stockspulse2.com

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock: Over 5% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) increased by over 5% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) increased by over 5% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results. These are...
Stockspulse2.com

RF Industries (RFIL) Stock: Over 5% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) increased by over 5% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) increased by over 5% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing it has received a $7.6 million follow-on order from its new tier-1 wireless carrier customer at the company’s Cables Unlimited division for its OptiFlex hybrid fiber solution, for use in the build-out of wireless tower sites.
Stockspulse2.com

Volaris (VLRS) Stock: Over 5% Increase Explanation

The stock price of Volaris (NYSE: VLRS) increased by over 5% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of low-cost airline company Volaris (NYSE: VLRS) increased by over 5% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing guidance for the second quarter of 2021.