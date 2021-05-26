Cancel
El Dorado Hills, CA

Road work

By Letter to the Editor
villagelife.com
 12 days ago

I was on the El Dorado Hills Design Review Committee 20-plus years ago. El Dorado Hills passed a bond on property owners to finish El Dorado Hills Boulevard. When is that actually going to happen?. MICHAEL SAINT JOHN. EL Dorado Hills.

