There’s a great deal of misunderstanding about the Green Means Go initiative. The Green Means Go initiative is an opportunity for El Dorado County to achieve important benefits like more walkable and bike friendly communities, transit improvements, additional housing, etc. El Dorado County would be joining with the Sacramento Area Council of Governments and our neighboring regional jurisdictions to develop more affordable and workforce housing (where appropriate), reduce vehicle traffic and reduce air pollution. By taking action soon, El Dorado County Board of Supervisors will be putting the county in a position to benefit from the expected funding via the passage of Assembly Bill 1209.