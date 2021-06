West Linn Parks and Rec bringing back summer events after last year's shutdownWhile they may not look the same as years past, two of West Linn's beloved summertime events — Music in the Park and Movies in the Park — are returning for 2021 after last year's shutdown. West Linn will host three Music in the Park events, the first of which will be July 29, and five Movies in the Park beginning July 21. Both movies and music in the park will be at Tanner Creek Park. As of this article's publication, the West Linn Parks and Recreation...