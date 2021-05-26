newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Freelancer Mobile Banking Service Lili Raises $55 Million

pulse2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLili — the fastest growing mobile banking service for freelancers in the U.S. — announced recently that it raised a $55 million Series B round. These are the details. Lili — the fastest growing mobile banking service for freelancers in the U.S. — announced recently that it raised a $55 million Series B investment led by Group 11, bringing total funding to $80M following a record year of growth and revenue for Lili. Other notable investors included Target Global and AltaIR with previous investors re-upping.

pulse2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Banking#Freelancers#The Freelancer#Open Banking#Investment Banking#Personal Banking#Group 11#Target Global#Fintech#Company#Businesses#No Fee Accounts#Credit Products#Managing Financials#Customer Base#Expense Management#Female Entrepreneurs#Ceo#Expenses#Serial Entrepreneur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Internet
Related
Marketsaithority.com

Investview Extends Its DeFi Blockchain Technology Holdings and Invests Another $1 Million in NDAU

Investview, Inc., a diversified financial technology company that through its subsidiaries and global distribution network provides financial technology, education tools, content, research, and management of digital asset technologies with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the new generation of digital assets, is pleased to announce that the company has extended its diversification to its blockchain technology holdings with its follow-on investment of an additional $1 million purchase of NDAU– the World’s First Adaptive Digital Currency – a unique category of Proof-of-Stake digital asset optimized for a long-term store of value with attractive staking income.
Economysaurenergy.com

Manager – Sales & Business Development (Overhead Products)

Responsible for achieving sales, order booking and collection targets for the defined region and customers. Head the Techno-Commercial interactions with EPC Contractors / Transmission utilities of the defined region. Incorporate KAM Approach (Pre-sales) for entrenchment/engagement and Solutions – Drive Market Positioning and end-to-end sales cycle for SPTL. Prepare Feasibility reports...
Marketsfinextra.com

DBS Digital Exchange gets first security token offering

As part of efforts to broaden the suite of products on the DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx), DBS announced today that it has priced an SGD 15 million digital bond, marking DDEx’s first Security Token Offering (STO). The DBS Digital Bond, which comes with a six-month tenor and coupon rate of...
Internetfoodindustryexecutive.com

Tackling the eCommerce Digital Supply Chain with Digital Asset Management

Do you ever think about where the images on your product packaging comes from? How do they get there? How do the right images, text, and designs end up on the various different labels? How do you make sure that the same images are used in the appropriate marketing, commercials, or even on the in-store signage?
Economyvergecampus.com

What is Company Information and How are Businesses Using it?

Company information is key not only for B2B companies but also for B2C. In a highly competitive business world, focusing on relevant leads is extremely difficult. Businesses can now easily access company information to improve the efficiency of their processes and boost the bottom line. Let’s find out what company data is and how businesses use it.
Marketsblockchain.news

DBS Bank Issues $15M Digital Bonds through DBS Digital Exchange

Singapore-based bank DBS Bank announced the issuance of digital bonds worth 15 million SGD (US$11.3 million) in its first security token offering (STO). DBS Bank will issue digital bonds with a maturity of 6 months and an annualized coupon rate of 0.6% through its Digital Exchange (DDEx). Unlike the traditional...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market 2025 Top Manufacturers Analysis – Accenture, International Business Machines, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Capgemini, Tata Consultancy Services

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market 2020-2025. The report covers complete analysis of the Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Economyustechtimes.com

Bookkeep.com bags $3.3m in Lerer Hippeau-led funding round

Bookkeep.com, a provider of data entry automation for accounting firms and small businesses, announced raising $3.3 million in a venture funding round led by Lerer Hippeau, an early-stage venture capital fund. The funding round was also participated by fintech investor TTV Capital, VC and hedge fund firm Argonautic Ventures, and...
Economythepaypers.com

ICC launches ICC Trade Now to connect SMEs to trade finance solutions

ICC has launched ICC Trade Now, a suite of digital products and services to address the global trade finance gap. Through partnerships with solution providers, ICC Trade Now plans to improve trade finance solutions, help small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and provide financiers with new investment opportunities. ICC Trade Now will connect SMEs to service providers who can help finance their trade operations and seize new business opportunities globally.
Businessthedailyinsurancenews.com

Plum Funding: Tiger Global leads funding in health insurance startup Plum

Mumbai: Plum benefits Pvt. Ltd., a Health insurance The startup raised $ 15.6 million in a Series A funding round led by a New York-based investment firm Tiger Global. Existing investors like Surge from Sequoia Capital India, Tanglin Venture Partners, Incubate Fund and Gemba Capital also participated in the fundraising, as did several angel investors including Kunal Shah (Founder, Cred); Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh (Founders, Unacademy); Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain and Ishan Bansal (Founders, Groww); Ramakant Sharma and Anuj Srivastava (founders, Livspace); and Douglas Feirstein (Co-Founder, Hired).
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

First Hawaiian Bank introduces MX Helios-powered mobile app

First Hawaiian Bank in the US has launched MX Helios-powered mobile app as part of its digital banking strategy. The new mobile banking app is equipped with different features to drive customer engagement. Customers can manage their bank accounts, credit cards, loans, investments through the platform. They can also gain personalised insights to manage their expenses and financial goals.
Businessmartechseries.com

VidCrunch Secures $2.5 MM in Growth Capital from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) To Enhance Its Content Advertising Platform And To Fuel European And Apac Growth

VidCrunch, a leading web and app video content-based monetization provider and a Google MCM Partner, announced that it secured a multi-million-dollar financing facility from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the bank of the world’s most innovative companies and their investors, to expand the company’s global sales team, enhance its engineering resources, and continue its ongoing investments in product development, content curation and creation for its publisher portfolio. The investment provides additional layer in the company financing, on top of $2.0 MM already secured by prominent Silicon Valley angels.
EconomyPosted by
Total Food Service

Velocity and Momentum in Business Growth

Swift, significant and sustained profitable growth is best propelled by velocity and momentum working in tandem. Easing of Covid-19 restrictions has certainly created favorable hospitality momentum as diners are rushing back to favorite restaurants and leisure travel demand surges. By every apparent measure, return to normalcy has more than met even the most optimistic expectations. With Memorial Day kicking off the unofficial start of the much-anticipated summer 2021, every foodservice segment has momentum. Capitalizing now requires at least equal doses of velocity; a much tricker force for the industry to harness.
Businessadtechdaily.com

Havas Partners With Wellcom Worldwide to Launch Global Production Business, Havas Studios

LONDON — Havas, one of the world’s largest advertising and communications groups, has partnered with global creative production agency Wellcom Worldwide to launch Havas Studios: a new, integrated global production business spanning the full range of content production capabilities. The partnership agreement, which will see employees from both businesses transferred...
BusinessEntrepreneur

Conversation Intelligence Platform Convin Raises INR 2.5 Cr From Titan Capital And 9Unicorns

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Bengaluru-based startup Convin specializing in conversation analysis for remote and inside sales teams, announced on Monday that it has raised INR 2.5 crore in a pre-Seed round of funding led by Titan capital and 9Unicorns. Several marquee investors, including Kunal Shah, founder, Cred; Abhishek Goyal, founder, Tracxn; Ramakant Sharma, founder, Livspace; Sunder Nookala, founder, Huminos; and Rajesh Razdan, founder, Devtron Labs, also participated in the round.
Businessliveinsurancenews.com

The Ardonagh Group acquires BGC insurance brokerage business for $500 million

The acquisition transaction is expected to close before the end of this year. The Ardonagh Group Limited has announced that it has acquired the insurance brokerage business from BGC Partners, Inc for $500 million of cash consideration. BGC is a leading global financial technology and brokerage business. “The agreement to...