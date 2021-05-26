Freelancer Mobile Banking Service Lili Raises $55 Million
Lili — the fastest growing mobile banking service for freelancers in the U.S. — announced recently that it raised a $55 million Series B investment led by Group 11, bringing total funding to $80M following a record year of growth and revenue for Lili. Other notable investors included Target Global and AltaIR with previous investors re-upping.