newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Podcaster Sofia Franklyn Loses Advertisers After Foul-Mouthed Attack on Disney Star Who Didn’t Answer Her DM

By Cheyenne Roundtree
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week, Sofia Franklyn decided to dedicate the latest episode of her podcast “Sofia with an F” to the topic of toxic relationships. Instead of opening the show with stories from her troubled past romantic pursuits or even the disastrous and nearly litigious fallout of her friendship with her former “Call Her Daddy” podcast co-host Alex Cooper, Franklyn surprisingly chose to address a childhood friend.

www.thedailybeast.com
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julianne Hough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Disney World#We Are Your Friends#Friendship Advice#Birthday Party#Podcaster Sofia Franklyn#Disney Star#Tiktok#Lgbt#Muppet#Betterhelp#The Daily Beast#Stitchfix#Followers#Giggles#Inappropriate Pictures#Sad Thing#Advertisers#Fallout#Loads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Ginger Zee's flirty dress sparks a fan frenzy

Ginger Zee is moving with the seasons and we are loving her summer fashion vibes. The GMA star revealed to fans that she’s been eagerly awaiting the sunny weather so that she could wear her latest look. Ginger shared a selfie on Instagram wearing a cute midi dress covered in...
Relationshipsfoxbangor.com

‘This is Us’ Star Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are Married

Justin Hartley wasted very little time getting remarried … he’s tied the knot with Sofia Pernas less than 3 months after his divorce was finalized. The “This is Us” star and his new bride signaled their big news Sunday night as they showed up for the MTV Movie & TV Awards … both rocking some new jewelry on their ring fingers.
NFLPopculture

Why Some People Hate Ellen DeGeneres

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming to an end, and many fans are looking back on the bizarre roller coaster of rumors and controversy surrounding the host in the last year. DeGeneres was thoroughly canceled in the court of public opinion in 2020, though it did not impact her show or her wealth. Still, it can be hard to pin down exactly why everyone seemed so angry at the comedian.
MinoritiesCosmopolitan

Rachel Lindsay Says 'The Bachelorette' Cast Black Men on Her Season Who 'Didn't Date Black Women'

It's no secret that The Bachelor franchise has had serious issues with diversity—and that's well before the Rachael Kirkconnell controversy happened. ABC's major attempt to correct this lack of diversity seemingly came in the form of casting Rachel Lindsay at their first-ever Black Bachelorette and giving her a mixed group of men to choose from. But behind the scenes, Rachel was having a difficult time because some of the Black men picked to be on the show didn't even like Black women.
TV ShowsHello Magazine

ABC teases major change for Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's show

ABC show Live With Kelly and Ryan has teased a major change for fans on Tuesday's show. Taking to social media, the show's account posted a picture of the set, with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's chairs next to each other. "Can you guess what this means?!! Tune in tomorrow,"...
Violent CrimesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Rapper Lil Loaded Found Dead Days After His Hit Went Gold

The Dallas-based rapper Lil Loaded has died at age 20, just days after his hit 2019 song “6locc 6a6y” was certified gold, the Dallas Morning News reported. No cause of death was given for the hip-hop artist, whose real name was Dashawn Robertson. According to Revolt, in his last Instagram story, Robertson posted a written message that read, in part: “Dear most high, please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I’ve fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of the blessings that have been put in my life... I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes. I know you love all your children, and I’m ready for my heart and soul to join you.” Robertson was due in court on Tuesday for a hearing in a manslaughter case stemming from the fatal shooting of his best friend. His attorney told the Morning News that his client’s death was “very tragic” and that Robertson, who signed with Epic Records, “had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him.”
Musicinspiredtraveler.ca

Olivia Rodrigo, the Disney star breaks with her new album ‘Sour’

The 18-year-old singer-songwriter, Olivia rodrigo who wowed audiences with their number one breakout song “Drivers License” earlier this year, released their debut album titled “Sour.”. The new album of the also disney star It contains 11 tracks, with new singles like “Traitor” and “Jealousy, Jealousy”, as well as Deja Vu,...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Kim Kardashian Takes Out Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker With Battery Convictions

Kim Kardashian has taken out a temporary restraining order against a man she accuses of stalking and harassing her for months, TMZ reports. The reality TV star said Charles Peter Zelenoff, 32, has taken multiple videos of the exterior of her house, despite her efforts to keep her home address private following a 2016 robbery at gunpoint in Paris that saw her bound and gagged by five men. Zelenoff, whom Kardashian referred to as a “stalker,” has also allegedly posted online about his desire to be in a relationship with her, his mounting frustrations at being unable to do so, and his desire to get inside her house. He has also been convicted of battery twice, according to Kardashian’s lawyer. A judge granted the temporary order Friday, forcing Zelenoff to stay 100 yards away from Kardashian.
Moviescastleinsider.com

Disney Doesn’t Care That the ‘Star Wars’ Sequels Are Being Erased

When The Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilm and with it, the Star Wars franchise from George Lucas in 2012, fans werent exactly sure what to expect. Then, immediately on the heels of the acquisition, Disney announced that the Star Wars sequel trilogy was in development. Related: ‘Star Wars Writer Says He Hated ‘The Last Jedi, Retcons Entire Story Disney and Lucasfilm already had...
MoviesDerrick

Fun, foul-mouthed reunion for Turner, Douglas on ‘Kominsky’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nearly four decades ago, “Romancing the Stone” introduced audiences to the crackling chemistry between Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. Now at 76 and 66 years old, Douglas and Turner are back on screen together in the third and final season of Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method.” Despite the many years that have passed since their third and last film together, their reunion was seamless.