Podcaster Sofia Franklyn Loses Advertisers After Foul-Mouthed Attack on Disney Star Who Didn’t Answer Her DM
Last week, Sofia Franklyn decided to dedicate the latest episode of her podcast “Sofia with an F” to the topic of toxic relationships. Instead of opening the show with stories from her troubled past romantic pursuits or even the disastrous and nearly litigious fallout of her friendship with her former “Call Her Daddy” podcast co-host Alex Cooper, Franklyn surprisingly chose to address a childhood friend.www.thedailybeast.com