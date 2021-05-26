newsbreak-logo
Family of longtime Jungle Golf owner fills in holes left by his death from COVID-19

By Stacy Parker, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GsdK8_0aCIzO4000
Trey and Kim Midgett, the son and wife of late Jungle Golf owner Preston Midgett, are photographed on the miniature golf course on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Virginia Beach. Preston Midgett died in January after a long battle with COVID-19. Kaitlin McKeown/Virginia Media

Every morning after working out at Wareing’s Gym, Preston Midgett would head a few blocks north to Jungle Golf. Like clockwork, he’d grab a bottle of water and a scoop of chocolate ice cream from the snack bar and sit at a table.

“So what do you have the guys doing?” Preston would ask longtime manager Rachel Cook. From picking up golf balls to trimming exotic plants and cleaning the waterfalls, there’s always something to be done at the 18-hole miniature golf course.

Cook misses those mornings with Midgett, who had owned the business his father and uncle built since 1984. Midgett, 61, died in January from complications of COVID-19. His death that hit the Oceanfront’s business community hard — a testament to how many friendships Midgett forged over the years.

As the summer season is getting underway in the resort area and business is picking up at Jungle Golf, Preston’s family and the staff are filling in the holes he left.

“I still just expect him to come in,” said Cook. “I miss him a lot.”

In mid-November, Midgett, started feeling sick. After being diagnosed with the virus, his condition quickly went downhill.

His wife took him to the emergency room Nov. 23 at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, where he was admitted with respiratory failure. In an online journal, she asked family and friends to pray for Preston.

Kim Midgett, 60, described his condition almost daily based on what doctors told her. COVID restrictions didn’t allow her to visit Preston.

The city’s business community quickly rallied, with owners wishing him well on their marquees . Meanwhile, Cook was holding down the fort at Jungle Golf. The winter staff was working harder than ever, trimming branches and wrapping the palm trees for the winter to make Preston proud. It was a welcome distraction, while Midgett remained unconscious and on a ventilator at the hospital.

“We were getting everything done so that he knew we didn’t miss a beat,” Cook said. “I couldn’t wait for him to wake up and come in and see we weren’t slacking.”

More than a month passed by, and Preston was still struggling. Machines kept him alive. In January, he was moved to a hospital in Charlottesville, awaiting a lung transplant. But the virus had done too much damage. Preston was taken off of life support on Jan. 18.

The Midgetts were married on the sixth hole at Jungle Golf on New Year’s Eve in 1992. Preston’s buddies in a local fishing club held up fishing poles for the newlyweds to walk under after they tied the knot.

The couple lived in an apartment above the snack bar. They had two children — a daughter, Tara, and a son, Trey — while living above “the jungle.” When Trey was born in 1996, a mallard duck that frequented the Jungle Golf ponds had 12 baby ducklings. On Trey’s birthday every year when he was a child, his father held him in his lap in front of the ape statue.

Preston was fondly known as the “Head Ape.” He kept tabs on the ebb and flow of customers and course operations. He checked on it even when couldn’t be there, by watching footage from surveillance cameras.

“This was his life,” Kim said.

Preston had become a self-taught horticulturalist over the years, studying the lush gardens that envelope the tropical-themed course. He enjoyed picking out flowers and plants that would grow steadily, but not to leggy, said Cook. Jungle Golf sits on a sloping sand dune where a towering giraffe overlooks 22nd Street, the entrance to I-264 West.

“He just always wanted it to be something everybody could appreciate when they drive by there, that it always looked lush and like a jungle,” said Kim.

She finally was able to see Preston in Charlottesville before he died. In her last journal entry on Jan. 19, she wrote: “We all prayed for a different outcome, but that was not God’s plan.”

Now, she and Trey, 25, are carrying on the business. He helps manage the landscaping and wants to run Jungle Golf in the future. For now, Kim is helping with the financial decisions.

“We’re plugging along,” she said.

Preston volunteered for decades on the Resort Advisory Commission, assessing transportation needs in the resort area and making recommendations to the City Council on how to improve tourism. The commission is in the process of creating a tourism scholarship in his name.

Inside the snack bar at Jungle Golf, where he used to sit with his ice cream, is a book for customers and friends to sign. The Midgett family plans to hold a celebration of life for Preston in July.

“We appreciate everybody that rallied around us when he was sick and after he passed,” said Kim. “We’ll keep his memory alive. He won’t be forgotten.”

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com

