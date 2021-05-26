newsbreak-logo
Telehealth provider ushers in new era with rebranding

By Brian Hartz
stpetecatalyst.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMCS Group, a St. Petersburg company that specializes in mental health treatment for workers who’ve been injured on the job, has rebranded as Ascellus as it expands its offerings in the fast-growing telehealth market. The makeover comes on the heels of the company’s nationwide rollout of Covid Rebound, a telehealth...

