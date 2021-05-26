Telehealth provider ushers in new era with rebranding

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak during the first quarter of 2020, accessing information about healthcare has almost been exclusively through media sources such as television and the Internet. With the virus putting a pause on mamy outdoor activities, it has also caused a change in the way people access medical information aside from COVID-19. With lockdowns in place all over the world, mobility has greatly been lessened with outdoor trips restricted to only those of utmost importance. While health should be the top priority during these times, it should be no surprise to find that in this new era of healthcare, medical websites have received much more traffic as patients and practitioners are “embracing” these.