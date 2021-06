MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- A Davison County Commissioner charged with 2nd offense DUI will be able to perform community service in lieu of serving time in jail. Kim Weitala appeared in Davison County Court on Tuesday. She has performed more than 80 hours of community service and told Judge Donna Bucher that she has been sober for nine months. She added that she is continuing her recovery program and attends AA meetings regularly. Judge Bucher ordered her to perform another 28 hours of community service by the end of July and to comply with the rules of the 24/7 program. She was arrested for her second DUI in August. Weitala has served on the Davison County Commission since 2012.