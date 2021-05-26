Cancel
WhistlePig Donates $100,100 to Farm Aid From Whiskey Auction

By Allyson Nichols
thewhiskeywash.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhistlePig Whiskey has made a $100,100 donation to Farm Aid, a non-profit organization that promotes and works to build a family farm system of agriculture that benefits farmers, eaters, communities, and soil and water. The distillery was able to gain the money from auctioning off the first-ever barrel of 100%...

