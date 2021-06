ALTOONA — Some six years ago, Teagan Sharp picked up a shot put for the first time. But even back then, he was itching to try his hand at discus. “Right after I finished sixth grade — going into seventh grade, going into the new building — my dad started me throwing the shot,” Sharp said. “He took me to this little meet. … But I remember at that meet watching discus and him telling me, ‘I’m gonna teach you that soon, too.’ I remember watching that, seeing that discus fly, like, ‘Wow, I want to do that.’”