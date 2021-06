IU awarded 9,714 degrees to students May 8 from 103 countries and all 50 states during the in-person undergraduate commencement ceremony. Attendance at the ceremony was limited to faculty and IU graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021, but was live streamed on IU’s Facebook page for family and friends to watch. Those in attendance were wearing masks. The youngest graduate was 20 and the oldest was 74.