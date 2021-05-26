Cancel
Polk County, FL

Bluegills getting the nod on Polk County lakes

The Ledger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 Around Lakeland, at Saddle Creek, Bitter’s Baits Salty Hogs and creature baits are producing a good bass bite. One angler caught a 6-pounder on a watermelon seed color lizard bait this week. Good numbers of tilapia have been caught on red worms. Shellcracker are also biting red worms around the area lakes. Lake Crago has been producing good numbers of bluegill and shellcracker on crickets and grass shrimp, reports Phillips Bait and Tackle (863-666-2248).

