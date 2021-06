Cary, N.C. — The Cary Imps announced Wednesday morning that Coleman Tyrance will be the new head coach of the school's football team. "We are extremely pleased that Coach Tyrance will be able to immediately assume his new role as Cary High head football coach," athletic director Ryan Rodgers said. "With his deep roots in the Cary community and extensive experience with our football program and other student activities, we are confident he will work tirelessly to expand the program on the field, while bringing out the best from our athletes, student body, parents, and the community as a whole."