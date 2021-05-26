KTRA Stock Price: Over 25% Increase Explanation

The stock price of Yalla Group Ltd (NYSE: YALA) increased by over 10% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Yalla Group Ltd (NYSE: YALA) – a leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – increased by over 10% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to US$150 million worth of its outstanding (i) American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share, and/or (ii) Class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months starting from May 21, 2021.