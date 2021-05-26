Cancel
KTRA Stock Price: Over 25% Increase Explanation

pulse2.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) increased by over 25% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies – increased by over 25% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that the VAL-083 treatment arm in the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) registrational Phase 2/3 clinical trial for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) has been activated in 15 U.S. sites as of May 14, 2021.

pulse2.com
#Cancer Research#Ktra#Lung Cancer#Clinical Research#Stock Investors#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#Potential Investors#Ktra Stock Price#Gbm Agile Lrb#Gcar#Fda#Nci#Ema#Orphan Drug Designations#Fast Track Designation#The University Of Florida#Mgmt#Explanation#Intraday Trading
