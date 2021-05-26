newsbreak-logo
Larimer County, CO

Larimer County CASA appoints director of development

By Reporter-Herald and BizWest Staff
ReporterHerald.com
 5 days ago

CASA of Larimer County, a local nonprofit agency serving children who have experienced abuse and neglect, has named a new development director, Margaret Bachrach. "Our board of directors and staff are thrilled to have Margaret join the CASA of Larimer County team," executive director Sabrina Stoker said in a statement accompanying the announcement. "We're currently serving 70% of the abused and neglected children who need our services, and it is our goal to serve every child in need. As we strategically expand to meet this goal, Margaret's expertise will be an asset to the organization."

