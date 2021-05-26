MnDOT releases first Statewide Pedestrian System Plan
Minnesota's first Statewide Pedestrian System Plan provides policy and investment guidance to improve places where people walk across and along highways. The plan, which the Department of Transportation released Wednesday, May 26, 2021, identifies priority areas for investments and lays out specific strategies to improve walking availability and accessibility now and for the next 20 years to help communities plan for the future.www.republicaneagle.com