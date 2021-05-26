Audio Platform For Kids Yoto Raises $17 Million

Among paid Slack customers, users are spending 90 minutes per day using Slack on average. Companies are also spending countless hours on Zoom at a time where studies are now emerging indicating that fatigue from virtual interactions is taxing the psyche, leading to decreased concentration. However, podcast listeners spend an average of 6 hours and 37 minutes listening to podcasts every week and continue to be highly engaged. Spokn is a secure podcasting platform designed for work that seeks to capture the engagement of podcasts and bring it to the corporate setting, reducing time spent on non-aural platforms. The internal podcasts add a more personal touch to everyday communications and employee development programs, increasing employee engagement. Spokn is easy to use across the entire organization when it wants to get out content quickly for a variety of use cases (updates, mission statement, training, etc.) and also has the added benefit of freeing up the hands of employees to allow them to multitask.