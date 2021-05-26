Cancel
Audio Platform For Kids Yoto Raises $17 Million

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoto, the audio platform for kids behind the Yoto Player, announced it raised $17 million in Series A funding. These are the details. Yoto — the audio platform for kids behind the Yoto Player — announced it has raised $17 million in a Series A round of funding to facilitate its rapid growth across Europe and North America. And the investment was led by Acton Capital with participation from JamJar Investments, Global Founders Capital, Emerge Education, and MPL Ventures.

