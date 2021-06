Brexit Britain is on the verge of putting pen to paper on a trade deal that would eliminate tariffs on Australian beef, lamb and other food products for up to 15 years. The trade deal negotiations between the UK and US have hit the buffers since Donald Trump was ousted as President by Joe Biden – who has continued to voice his heavy opposition towards Brexit. Now a major agricultural group in the US has warned the industry is keeping a close eye on how the trade deal between the UK and Australia pans out.