A suspected arson that led to a motor vehicle pursuit from last week that left one Willmar Police officer injured and four of the Department’s squad cars damaged has landed 33-year-old Michael Andrew Seys of Willmar in the Kandiyohi County Jail facing multiple felony charges. The incident started when a vehicle fire was reported in a parking lot on Lakeland Drive Southeast. Witnesses pointed out a man in the lot and alleged they saw him pouring what they thought was gasoline in the vehicle and setting it on fire. As officers tried to speak to the man, he got into a pickup and fled the scene.