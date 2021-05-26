newsbreak-logo
Bedford man accused of battery, strangulation

Bedford Times-Mail
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD — Richard D. Johnson, 40, New Castle, was arrested, accused of battery, criminal confinement, strangulation and criminal mischief following a Monday incident. According to a probable cause affidavit from the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in the 2900 block of South I Street. A woman said Johnson had been at the residence and was told to leave. He did, initially, but returned. She said she took him to his camper on Farmer Street, where he has been staying.

www.tmnews.com
