newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winter Haven, FL

Winter Haven police officers will start using body cameras by the end of 2021

The Ledger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTER HAVEN — By the end of 2021, Winter Haven police officers will start wearing body cameras in a long-awaited victory for local activists. The plan to implement a body camera program during the fiscal year starting in October was endorsed by key city staff, including City Manager Mike Herr, Chief of Police David Brannan and Public Safety Director Charlie Bird. Additionally, Brannan said the majority of the city's police officers support wearing body cameras.

www.newschief.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Wales, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Crime & Safety
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
City
Winter Haven, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#City Police#State Police#County Police#The City Commission#Gps#Police Body Cameras#Purchases Body Cameras#Body Cams#Law Enforcement Agencies#Lakeland Officials#Investigation#Maintenance#Key City Staff#Restrooms#Resident Applicants#State Forfeiture Funds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...
Lakeland, FLspotonflorida.com

Man Charged With Raping Woman On Lakeland Street

Lakeland, Florida - Lakeland Police have arrested a Lakeland man for allegedly raping a woman in the early morning hours last week. Derrick Woodard 34, is currently being held in Polk County Jail pending $115,000 bond. Woodard is being charged with sexual battery, battery, robbery... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
Polk County, FLBay News 9

New Polk County homes are higher amid pandemic

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Are you in the market to build a new home? If so, it’s going to cost you more than it would have last year. An average new single-family home is more than $35,000 higher, says a realtor. Buyers say it is a bidding war when trying...
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

GUILTY! Local FSU Student Convicted Of Federal Fraud, Conspiracy

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com CORAL SPRINGS, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A local Florida State University student is among those convicted by a federal jury of charges including conspiracy, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Ariel Apperlyn Smith of Coral Springs will be sentenced at a later date. This is […] The article GUILTY! Local FSU Student Convicted Of Federal Fraud, Conspiracy appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 4:04 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash involving a single motorcycle near the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue. According to reports, just before the crash, the driver of a 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on North Lincoln Avenue when they lost control of the motorcycle for unknown reasons. After striking a curb, the driver was separated from the motorcycle and hit a chain-link fence.
Polk County, FLpolk-county.net

Polk Fire Promotes Two to Deputy Chief

The promotion of two long-time Polk County Fire Rescue veterans to deputy chief also brings a first for the division – it’s first woman to hold the rank of deputy chief. Jennifer Huff and Eugene Gorokhov were promoted to deputy chief this week by Fire Chief Robert Weech. They will serve in the Planning and Training Division respectively.
Polk County, FLclick orlando

Polk County elementary school guidance counselor arrested on DUI charge

DAVENPORT, Fla. – A Polk County elementary school guidance counselor was arrested Wednesday night on DUI charges, sheriff’s officials said. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Rachael Tederous, a 45-year-old employee at Loughman Oaks Elementary School near Davenport, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge around 8:30 p.m. near U.S. Highway 27 and Legacy Park Boulevard.