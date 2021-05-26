Winter Haven police officers will start using body cameras by the end of 2021
WINTER HAVEN — By the end of 2021, Winter Haven police officers will start wearing body cameras in a long-awaited victory for local activists. The plan to implement a body camera program during the fiscal year starting in October was endorsed by key city staff, including City Manager Mike Herr, Chief of Police David Brannan and Public Safety Director Charlie Bird. Additionally, Brannan said the majority of the city's police officers support wearing body cameras.