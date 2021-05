Joey Fatone is ready to get the band back together — if all five members of ‘NSync were down to do another album. “I can’t speak for anybody else, but for me, it would be fun. Why not? I mean, let’s be real here. It wasn’t broke,” Fatone, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his series, Common Knowledge. ”Everybody kind of separated to do their own thing and now we’ve done our own thing and still doing our own thing, but you know what, I think it’d be kind of fun to do something like that and get back together.”