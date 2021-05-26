North West Playfully Calls Out Kim Kardashian’s Fake Love For Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s License’

When Olivia Rodrigo belted out, “you said forever, now I drive alone past your street,” the entire world listened, transfixed. On Friday, The 18-year-old pop star and Disney actress released her highly anticipated album Sour, which includes hits like "deja vu," "good 4 u," and the masterpiece that catapulted her to fame, "drivers license." Though Rodrigo’s songs tend to fixate on quintessential teen experiences—the ache of a high school break up, anxieties over learning how to drive—her music has been well-received and critically acclaimed by audiences of all ages. In January, “drivers license” debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and broke Spotify’s record for the most song streams in a week. Her follow-up single “deja vu” reached 20.3 million streams in the U.S. during its first week of release. That grown folks will be in their feelings while listening to Rodrigo has become so accepted it’s been discussed on live TV: In February, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, and Bowen Yang performed a Saturday Night Live sketch where they listened to “drivers license” and were quickly moved to tears.