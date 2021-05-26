newsbreak-logo
North West Playfully Calls Out Kim Kardashian’s Fake Love For Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s License’

By FNR TIGG
Complex
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth West doesn’t stand for capping, even if it’s from her own mother. Kim Kardashian took to Instagram where she showed off the promotional package she received for Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour. During the IG Stories post, Kim K claims to love Rodrigo’s smash single, “Drivers License,” which forced her eldest daughter to call cap on the claim.

