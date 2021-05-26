Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dauphin, Lebanon, Schuylkill by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dauphin; Lebanon; Schuylkill The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Schuylkill County in central Pennsylvania East central Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Northern Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 323 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Donaldson to Fort Indiantown Gap, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding. * Locations impacted include Schuylkill Haven, Myerstown, Orwigsburg, Valley View, Pine Grove, Tremont, Fredericksburg, Tower City, Friedensburg, Renningers, Donaldson, Lickdale, Fort Indiantown Gap, Lake Wynonah, Jonestown, Cressona, Hegins, Auburn, Deer Lake and Ravine. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 8. Interstate 81 from mile markers 85 to 112. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH