Louvre Names Laurence des Cars as New President

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first female director in the museum’s 228-year history. Laurence des Cars — the current director of the Musée d’Orsay and Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris — will be the first female president of the Louvre in its 228-year history. France’s Ministry of Culture announced her appointment on Wednesday. Following...

