Columbia, PA

Columbia woman ran through hospital, kicked cop in attempt to avoid arrest: police

By LANCASTERONLINE
Lancaster Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Columbia woman broke free from police and ran through a crowded hospital, later kicking a cop who was trying to arrest her when she was taken to the ground, according to Lancaster County Detectives. Allison Catherine Neil, 20, was charged with aggravated assault, escape and resisting arrest. Neil was...

lancasteronline.com
