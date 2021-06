Rep. Jim Hagedorn slammed President Joe Biden’s “America last” policies after visiting the southern border last week. “It’s like they flipped a switch and they had open borders. Before you know it, catch-and-release is back and people are literally, for all intents and purposes, being invited to the border because they know they’re going to be processed and then sent deep into the United States, and given a lot of free things as they go,” Hagedorn told Newsmax.