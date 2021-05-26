newsbreak-logo
Anthony Anderson Marshals the Troops (and Stars!) for the National Memorial Day Parade

By Damian Holbrook, TV Insider
Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrike up the bands, folks. Anthony Anderson is back to host the National Memorial Day Parade and this time, the parade route is all over the place. Literally. After a virtual version last year, the annual event is hitting the streets for real, and for the first time in its 17-year-history, the parade will go truly national, featuring marches and tributes from New York City, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and cities and towns across the country. It will also showcase a Mardi Gras “revival” with five krewes uniting to unleash a fleet of floats and military units onto the streets of New Orleans following the previous cancellation of the 2021 party.

