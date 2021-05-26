Girl Scout, BOCES Students Fix Up Horse Trailer To Donate To BC Humane Society
The Broome County Humane Society is getting a newly refurbished horse trailer to use for large animal rescues thanks to a local Girl Scout and BOCES students. The project was started two years ago by Chenango Valley High School senior Nicola Diluzio. Diluzio was working on her Girl Scout Gold Award and, with a passion for animals, wanted to know what she could do to help the Humane Society. They told her they could use a trailer to rescue large animals or load a lot of small animals into all at once during a hoarding situation.www.wicz.com