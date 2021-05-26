Girl Scout, BOCES Students Fix Up Horse Trailer To Donate To BC Humane Society

Tuesday Night Rumble Ponies baseball is back in Binghamton for the first time in 18 months with some changes due to COVID-19 protocols. For the opening series against Altoona, stadium capacity is at 1,200, with fans being able to sit in pods of 1-8 people, which are 6 feet apart from other pods. The capacity will bump up next week with the changing guidelines and there will soon be vaccinated sections where everyone can set next to each other. Also, for the first series fans will either need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Broome County will be providing rapid tests on site for those that need them. Rumble Ponies Managing Director John Bayne says it’s been a lot of work keeping up with the ever-changing COVID-19 protocols.