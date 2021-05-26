Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broome County, NY

Girl Scout, BOCES Students Fix Up Horse Trailer To Donate To BC Humane Society

By Amy Hogan
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Broome County Humane Society is getting a newly refurbished horse trailer to use for large animal rescues thanks to a local Girl Scout and BOCES students. The project was started two years ago by Chenango Valley High School senior Nicola Diluzio. Diluzio was working on her Girl Scout Gold Award and, with a passion for animals, wanted to know what she could do to help the Humane Society. They told her they could use a trailer to rescue large animals or load a lot of small animals into all at once during a hoarding situation.

www.wicz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Pets & Animals
Broome County, NY
Lifestyle
Broome County, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Trailer#Boces#Plumbing#High School Students#Will Broome#Girl Scout#The Humane Society#Broome Tioga Boces#Welding#Heavy Equipment Repairs#Load#Hoarding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Pets
Related
Broome County, NYFOX 40 News WICZ TV

The Southern Tier Shows Appreciation for Emergency Medical Services for National EMS Week

The Southern Tier is showing their appreciation for the hard work that emergency medical services have done for the community in the last year. This week is National EMS Week and EMS in the Southern Tier answer 55 thousand calls in the average year. They have 1200 basic life support first responders and 400 advanced life support paramedics in Broome, Tioga, and Chenango Counties.
Broome County, NYPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Schedules Vaccination Clinics for 12-15 Year Olds

New vaccination clinics are being added in Broome County now that children aged 12 to 15 can be given the Pfizer shots. The County Health Department says appointments are being taken for clinics at the SUNY Broome Ice Center Monday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 19. Those clinics will be held from 4:40 to 6:30 p.m. so students don’t have to skip school. Go to www.gobroomecounty.com to schedule.
Binghamton, NYFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Rumble Ponies Prep for Home Opener, Offer Vaccinations for Fans

Tuesday Night Rumble Ponies baseball is back in Binghamton for the first time in 18 months with some changes due to COVID-19 protocols. For the opening series against Altoona, stadium capacity is at 1,200, with fans being able to sit in pods of 1-8 people, which are 6 feet apart from other pods. The capacity will bump up next week with the changing guidelines and there will soon be vaccinated sections where everyone can set next to each other. Also, for the first series fans will either need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Broome County will be providing rapid tests on site for those that need them. Rumble Ponies Managing Director John Bayne says it’s been a lot of work keeping up with the ever-changing COVID-19 protocols.