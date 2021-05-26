Columbia Council hopeful Joe Taylor hauls in $81K in initial campaign donations
Former S.C. Secretary of Commerce announced just two weeks ago he would be running for Columbia City Council in District 4. And the campaign cash has come pouring in. Taylor, a businessman and developer, reported just more than $91,000 in campaign contributions in his initial fundraising report, according to records from the S.C. Ethics Commission. That included $81,000 from dozens of individual donors and a $10,000 donation from Taylor to his own campaign.www.thestate.com