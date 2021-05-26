newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Columbia Council hopeful Joe Taylor hauls in $81K in initial campaign donations

By Chris Trainor
The State
 5 days ago

Former S.C. Secretary of Commerce announced just two weeks ago he would be running for Columbia City Council in District 4. And the campaign cash has come pouring in. Taylor, a businessman and developer, reported just more than $91,000 in campaign contributions in his initial fundraising report, according to records from the S.C. Ethics Commission. That included $81,000 from dozens of individual donors and a $10,000 donation from Taylor to his own campaign.

www.thestate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Elections
City
Columbia, SC
City
Lexington, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Fundraising#Campaign Contributions#State Council#Columbia Council#Commerce#Columbia City Council#Republican#The State#Mayor#Campaign Cash#Restaurateur Jon Sears#Running#Individual Donors#Election
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Columbia, SCIsland Packet Online

SC lawmaker asks AG to block Columbia conversion therapy ban

A lawmaker in South Carolina has asked the state’s attorney general to block a proposed city ordinance in Columbia that aims to prohibit professional therapists from attempting to change the sexual orientation of minors. Republican state Sen. Josh Kimbrell wrote in a May 13 letter to Attorney General Alan Wilson...
Columbia, SCcolumbiabusinessreport.com

Cleckley named Richland Library entrepreneur-in-residence

Columbia entrepreneur and multimedia personality Shennice Cleckley is Richland Library’s new entrepreneur-in-residence. Cleckley’s residency runs from May until September. Initially developed in 2019, the library’s entrepreneur-in-residence program aims to make a diverse group of leaders with proven expertise available to area businesses and entrepreneurs. Cleckley, a graduate of Columbia College...
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

SC for Ed cancels Monday protest at State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SC for Ed says it has canceled Monday’s protest at the State House due to what it calls threatening messages. In a statement the group says it has received ‘harassing and threatening messages from groups with extreme views about masking who falsely believed the protest was mask related’.
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

CRFD reports 631 mask ordinance violations over 10 months

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The enforcement of Columbia’s mask ordinance is at an end, and it could cost violators thousands of dollars. The Columbia Richland County Fire Department reports it issued 631 violations (including 15 to businesses) which totals $60,925. The exact amount of money collected remains to be seen, as some cases are undergoing an appeals process.
Columbia, SCPosted by
News19 WLTX

Gov. McMaster signs SC open carry bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina bill letting people with concealed weapons permits carry their guns in the open has been signed into law by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. The proposal allows so-called open carry of guns for people who undergo training and background checks to carry guns hidden...
Columbia, SCNew Haven Register

S. Carolina teacher group drops protest plan, citing threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Teacher advocacy group SC for Ed says it dropped plans for Monday protests in Columbia amid threats of violence. The group had scheduled an “Enough is Enough” protest to take place at the Statehouse, South Carolina Department of Education and governor's mansion, saying it wanted to protest the mistreatment of teachers by Gov Henry McMaster, the state superintendent of education and others.
Politicslive5news.com

SC governor signs open carry bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It will soon be legal to open carry a weapon in the state of South Carolina -- if a person has a concealed carry permit. Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open Carry with Training Act into law, he announced on Twitter. It goes into effect...
Public Healthlive5news.com

Televised SC town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. DHEC will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity for...
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

SC for Ed teachers advocate for change in the state’s education system

COLUMBIA (WOLO): A protest planned by teacher’s organization SC for Ed was called off Monday out of fear for members’ safety after the group received threatening messages online. Instead, many teachers gathered in small groups throughout the community to make their voices heard. South Carolina teachers say they’ve had enough....
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

Study ranks Columbia as the fifth best city to start a career

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to wallethub.com, Columbia is the fifth best city in the country to start a career. The survey was based on factors like the availability of entry level jobs, average starting salary and housing affordability. Charleston came in at sixth and Salt Lake City, Utah was ranked...
Columbia, SCThe State

New Five Points development honors trailblazing woman in Columbia, USC history

The newest development in Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district will be named in honor of a trailblazing University of South Carolina student. The Treadwell development will cover nearly half the 900 block of Harden Street, a site that has languished for decades but has been poised for revival in recent years. Developers say they plan to welcome new businesses to the area in roughly the next year.
Columbia, SCMinneapolis Star Tribune

Governor's OK means S Carolina now allows open carry of guns

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday he signed into law a bill allowing people with concealed weapons permits from the state to carry their guns in the open. McMaster posted on Twitter that he was keeping his promise to sign any bill that protects or expands gun rights.
Columbia, SCPosted by
FITSNews

Columbia SC Attorney Arrested For Boating Under The Influence

A Columbia, South Carolina attorney is facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged boating under the influence (BUI) incident that occurred over the weekend, according to jail records obtained by this news outlet. G. Randall McKay of Chapin, S.C. was booked early Monday morning at the Alvin S. Glenn detention center in Richland county, South Carolina.
Columbia, SCThe State

Lin Wood’s plan to take over SC GOP fails, Drew McKissick wins another term

Lin Wood’s monthslong attempt to sway enough delegates to make him the next South Carolina Republican Party chairman over incumbent Drew McKissick went up in smoke Saturday, despite the Atlanta pro-Trump attorney sweeping two of the state’s more conservative strongholds. The vote was hardly surprising in a traditionally red state...