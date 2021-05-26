Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Pasha 108: Some good news in the fight against hepatitis C in Africa

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobally, there are around 71 million people with hepatitis C. In Africa, more than 10 million people are infected with the virus. The new oral therapies that have been developed to treat hepatitis C are much more effective and easier to take than the previous injections, and have fewer side effects.

www.birminghamstar.com
ScienceEurekAlert

How hepatitis C virus evades the immune system

Osaka, Japan - Hepatitis C virus (HCV) may cause chronic infection to the liver, which can result in irreversible liver damage and liver cancer. How HCV manages to evade the immune system to infect the host chronically is not entirely understood. In a new study, researchers from Osaka University discovered a novel molecular mechanism by which HCV interferes with the host's immune system to cause chronic liver infection. These findings may help establish a novel therapy against chronic HCV infection.
Medical & BiotechMother Jones

Good News! New Data Confirms Pfizer Vaccine Is Highly Effective Against Two Variants

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. More good vaccine news is here: According to new data, the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has “high levels of effectiveness” against the highly transmissible variant found in India. The data, from Public Health England, an agency in the UK department of health, studied Pfizer’s efficacy after two doses and found it was 88 percent effective in preventing symptomatic cases of the B.1.617.2 variant.
AgriculturePosted by
The Independent

Kenya’s pastoralist communities have proved resilient to Covid — and that’s good news for Africa’s wildlife

When Covid hit Africa, alarm bells started ringing among tourist professionals and conservationists alike. What impact would the sudden loss of tourism have on communities that depended on tourism? Would poaching increase as they struggled to feed their families? Would international wildlife criminals find it easier to tempt local people to poach for the illegal wildlife trade?  The debate around the resilience of such communities to sudden “shocks”, especially in wildlife-critical areas, intensified. Clearly they would need to develop sustainable livelihoods that were not solely reliant on tourism.As the pandemic evolves, however, a more complex and encouraging picture is emerging...
Public HealthNature.com

How waste water is helping South Africa fight COVID-19

Detecting the coronavirus in samples from treatment plants could give early warning of outbreaks and new variants. Heather Richardson is a science writer based in Cape Town, South Africa. Monday is sample-collection day in Cape Town, South Africa, and Aqeelah Benjamin is halfway through her shift. At the Green Point...
Diseases & Treatmentsriolindamessenger.com

All Adults Should Get Tested for Hepatitis C

An estimated 2.4 million people are living with hepatitis C in the United States. However, many don’t know they are infected because chronic hepatitis C does not have symptoms for 20 years or more. By that time, serious damage can occur to your liver and can lead to death. The good news is that life-saving treatments can cure hepatitis C in 8 to 12 weeks to prevent further liver damage, cirrhosis and liver cancer. Getting tested for hepatitis C is the first step.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

MAFLD Considerations as a Part of the Global Hepatitis C Elimination Effort

Yasser Fouad; Jeffrey V. Lazarus; Francesco Negro; Markus Peck-Radosavljevic; Shiv K. Sarin; Peter Ferenci; Gamal Esmat; Hasmik Ghazinian; Atsushi Nakajima; Marcelo Silva; Samuel Lee; Massimo Colombo. Abstract and Introduction. Background: The World Health Organization (WHO) set a goal to eliminate hepatitis C (HCV) infection globally by 2030, with specific targets...
Diseases & Treatmentsupenn.edu

Hepatitis C screening doubles when tests ordered ahead of time

Twice as many eligible patients got screened for hepatitis C when it was already ordered for them compared to those who had to request it, according to a new study by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine. Additionally, the patients in the study—whose average age was 63—completed their screenings much more often when they were contacted via mail as opposed to electronic messaging. The study was published in BMJ.
Public HealthTaos News

Pandemic good news!!

No, I'm not going to talk about the eased mask restrictions or the sharp decline in COVID-19 cases or the remarkable number of vaccinated U.S. citizens. You've heard all that good news already. No doubt you've had your fill of bad news, too. We lost over 600,000 people to the...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Hepatitis C Virus Cure Before Hepatocellular Carcinoma Diagnosis Is Associated With Improved Survival

Ian Lockart; Behzad Hajarizadeh; Maryam Alavi; Scott Davison; Emilia Prakoso; Miriam T. Levy; Jacob George; Gregory J. Dore; Mark Danta. The impact of hepatitis C virus (HCV) cure on survival in patients with HCV-related hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) has been examined, although many studies have been subject to survivor treatment selection bias. We assessed the impact of HCV cure before HCC diagnosis on overall survival. Patients with HCV-related HCC at three referral hospitals in Australia were included retrospectively (January 2008 to December 2019). The risk of death following HCC diagnosis among patients who achieved HCV cure before HCC diagnosis was compared to patients who were viraemic at diagnosis. Among 422 patients with HCV-related HCC, 101 (24%) achieved HCV cure before HCC diagnosis, 37 with interferon (IFN) and 64 with direct-acting antiviral (DAA) therapy. Patients with HCV cure were more likely to have no cirrhosis or Child-Pugh A liver disease (83% vs. 66%, p = .002), surveillance detection (71% vs. 48%, p < .001), HCC stage O or A (64% vs. 45%, p < .001) and receive curative initial HCC management (51% vs. 28%, p < .001), compared with patients who were viraemic at diagnosis. The 5-year overall survival was 51% in the HCV cure group and 22% in the viraemic group. In adjusted analysis, risk of death was lower in patients with HCV cure before HCC diagnosis compared with patients who were viraemic at diagnosis (adjusted hazard ratio: 0.63; 95% CI: 0.44–0.91; p = .013). Patients with HCV-related HCC who have achieved HCV cure before HCC diagnosis have improved overall survival compared with patients who were viraemic at diagnosis.
Protestsinvestorsking.com

Hundreds Protest Against TOTAL Across Africa

Today, climate activists marked Africa Day by staging protests at Total’s petrol stations. The protests took place in Benin, Togo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Kenya, Egypt, Ghana and Nigeria. The protests highlighted Total’s human rights violations, greenwashing strategies and climate inaction. Total is involved in controversial projects across...
HealthUSC News

When Medicare chips in on hepatitis C treatment for Medicaid patients, everyone wins

Untreated hepatitis C can lead to serious and life-threatening health problems like cirrhosis and liver cancer. Direct-acting antiviral therapies introduced in recent years are highly effective, with cure rates above 95%. But most Medicaid beneficiaries with hepatitis C don’t get these drugs, which cost $20,000-$30,000, due to state budget constraints.
Secaucus, NJMedicalXpress

Hepatitis C testing, treatment down during the pandemic

(HealthDay)—The COVID-19 pandemic reduced routine hepatitis C virus (HCV) testing and treatment, according to a study published online May 10 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. Harvey W. Kaufman, M.D., from Quest Diagnostics in Secaucus, New Jersey, and colleagues assessed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on routine HCV...
Public Healthworkerscompensation.com

Good news on the COVID front

Here in the US, life is getting better – a LOT better. The three main COVID indicators – deaths, hospitalizations, and infections, continue to trend down. That's due to multiple factors – immunization rates, warmer weather and more outdoor time, and continued physical distancing and mask wearing. Oh, and about 33 million of us have had confirmed COVID diagnoses…
HealthNews-Medical.net

Medicaid-Medicare partnership could cover lifesaving medications for hepatitis C

Public HealthMedscape News

Drops in Hepatitis C Testing, Treatment Spark Concern

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The COVID-19 pandemic has coincided with sharp declines in routine testing for and treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, according to the results of a collaborative study between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Quest Diagnostics. The authors say an associated increase in rates of transmission, morbidity, and mortality for this otherwise curable disease could result.