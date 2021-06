Authorities have released the names of the men who drowned on the Intracoastal Waterway over the weekend. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified them as 28 year old Ahkeem Jones of Henderson, North Carolina and his brother 19 year old Johnnie Magbie of Supply, North Carolina. The pair were reported missing on Sunday near Pelican Bay Landing when their boat struck another boat’s wake which caused Jones to go overboard and Magbie jumped into the water to save him. Magbie’s body was recovered by divers around 11 a.m. Monday and Jones’ body was recovered later that day. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, both were wearing life jackets.