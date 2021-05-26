Cancel
Lancaster County, PA

Severe thunderstorm warning issued in parts of Lancaster County Wednesday afternoon [update]

By LANCASTERONLINE
Lancaster Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA severe thunderstorm warning was issued in parts of Lancaster County until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail are expected in Quarryville, Little Britain and other area jurisdictions, NWS said in a weather statement. Those same warnings were previously issued in Ephrata, Elizabethtown, Lititz, Manheim, Akron, Denver and other area jurisdictions until 5:30 p.m.

