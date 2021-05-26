Severe thunderstorm warning issued in parts of Lancaster County Wednesday afternoon [update]

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will allow frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Centre, Blair, Bedford and Southern Clinton Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The frost will occur mainly in valley locations. Unprotected early season plantings may freeze, especially in some of the high mountain valleys, where the temperatures could dip near freezing for an hour or two just before sunrise Thursday. Frost can occur when air temperatures taken a few feet off the ground are still above freezing. The air right at ground level can be a few degrees colder.