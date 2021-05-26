newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellensburg, WA

CWU can prove whether you've got "True Blue"

By Action News Staff
KIMA TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLENSBURG -- Central Washington University says it has developed a way to find out for sure if someone has authentic Ellensburg Blue Agate. Dr. Angela Halfpenny, the Murdock Research Laboratory manager at Central Washington University, has been using the lab’s analytical instruments to test hundreds of mineral samples and develop a way to validate the authenticity of “Ellensburg Blues,” a distinct variety of blue agate that traces its origins to the Kittitas Valley.

www.kimatv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kittitas County, WA
City
Ellensburg, WA
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
Ellensburg, WA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cwu#True Blue#Cwu#Ellensburg Blue Agate#Ellensburg Blues#Kittitas Valley#Mineral Samples#Zirconium#Origins#Dr Angela Halfpenny#Variety#Pxrf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
Place
Sydney
Related
Ellensburg, WAdailyrecordnews.com

A year later, two intrepid adventurers complete their trip from Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park to Columbia River

It was a trip so epic, it had to be taken on in two separate outings. Portland residents Ryan Hashagen and Heather Longfellow recently completed the second leg of a 42-mile journey down the Yakima River, completed in an old aluminum canoe. Last Memorial Day, the two put the canoe in at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park in Ellensburg and paddled their way all the way to Parker Dam. A couple weeks ago, the two completed the leg from Parker to the confluence of the Columbia River.
Ellensburg, WAcwuobserver.com

Bye CWU, hello University of Iowa!

A profile of Madeline Wilson, previous editor-in-chief of PULSE magazine. Now that it is spring quarter, many students are gearing up for graduation. The finish line is in sight and their time at CWU is coming to a close. One of these seniors is Madeline Wilson. She will be graduating...
Ellensburg, WAdailyrecordnews.com

Blackbird Truck Center can do anything from basic needs to special projects

The two companies are so closely intertwined one tends to encourage customers to the other — kind of like family. Blackbird Wraps and Vinyl came first, opening for business right as the pandemic hit in March of 2019. There were so many requests for truck bed lining and other protective measures that Blackbird Truck Center was soon to follow.
Ellensburg, WAcwuobserver.com

Cultural Conversations: Learning about another culture through storytelling

Learning about a different culture can be a fun and interesting experience, but it can also be difficult. On May 4, the Office of International Studies and Programs (OISP) and Brooks Library held its quarterly Cultural Conversations, which offered students and staff the opportunity to learn about a new culture through storytelling.
Bellingham, WASkagit Valley Herald

Western, Central Washington universities to require vaccines

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Western Washington University in Bellingham and Central Washington University in Ellensburg will require students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when in-person classes begin this fall. Western University President Sabah Randhawa made the announcement Wednesday, The Bellingham Herald reported. Randhawa said the decision was...