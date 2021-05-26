CWU can prove whether you've got "True Blue"
ELLENSBURG -- Central Washington University says it has developed a way to find out for sure if someone has authentic Ellensburg Blue Agate. Dr. Angela Halfpenny, the Murdock Research Laboratory manager at Central Washington University, has been using the lab's analytical instruments to test hundreds of mineral samples and develop a way to validate the authenticity of "Ellensburg Blues," a distinct variety of blue agate that traces its origins to the Kittitas Valley.