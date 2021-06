In the mid-1980s, Darius Gray, a leading Black Latter-day Saint, met Don Harwell in the parking lot of an Allied store in Murray. Because seeing another Black man in the mostly white suburbs of Salt Lake City was rare at the time, Gray strolled over to introduce himself and chat. They soon discovered both were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — a serendipitous meeting that would launch a decades-long friendship and influence generations of the church’s Black members.