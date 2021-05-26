Cancel
Delay in sending regional forces to Mozambique could exact a high price

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southern African Development Community (SADC) is poised to intervene militarily on the side of the Mozambican government to stop the emerging deadly Islamist insurgency in the Cabo Delgado Province, in the north of the country. This comes after the regional body of 16-nation states sent a technical team to...

