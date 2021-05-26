F1 drivers who won the Indy 500

F1 starts: 12 (1951 – 1960, 1963) Indy 500 starts: 15 (1951 – 1964, 1966) Indy 500 wins: 2 (1959, 1962) The Indy 500 was an official world championship race between 1950 and 1960, meaning that teams and drivers who only competed in the 500 also appear in the final standings of those seasons. It also means that drivers who finished well in the 500 could beat drivers who had a tough F1 season – Ward, for example, won the 1959 Indy 500 and scored eight points in doing so – this finish being enough to beat Graham Hill (who entered seven F1 races that season).