Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith Thinks “We Need to Expand” College Football Playoff

The decline in sports television viewership is driving debates within each sport as to what they can they do to increase the number of people watching their product and what they need to to fix the problem. In turn, this drives down advertising rates which means less money for the networks involved and potentially for the teams themselves. While some of declines can be attributed to factors out of the control of those individual sports (the proliferation of streaming services as one example), it has led to some interesting experiments that look like they might stick on a long term basis. Most of these have to do with the post season so as to generate more interest via more teams and more fan bases during the stretch run to close out the regular season. For example, the National Football League added two more teams to its playoff last year and the NBA now has play in games for the teams at the seventh through tenth place teams so that those franchises aren't focused so much on the lottery.