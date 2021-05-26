Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith Thinks “We Need to Expand” College Football Playoff

By Eleven Warriors
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can count Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith among the leaders in college sports who believe College Football Playoff expansion should happen and will be coming soon. During an interview with Eleven Warriors for this week’s Real Pod Wednesdays, Smith said he thinks it is time for the College Football Playoff to expand beyond four teams, and he expects a decision on expansion to be made either this year or next year.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Athletic Director#Smith College#Ohio State Athletic#Real Pod Wednesdays#This Week#Eleven Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
College Football
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
247Sports

OSU's Smith hoping Ohio Stadium will be at 100 percent capacity this fall

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine moved earlier this week to lift most of the Covid-19 restrictions across the state as of June 2. DeWine made that move as vaccination rates for the virus across the state have passed 42 percent. That vaccination rate figures to rise throughout the summer. These moves by the governor will continue to allow Ohio businesses and schools to require masks to be used on their premises. Masks also remain recommended for crowded outdoor events.
Ohio StateRaleigh News & Observer

New bill backs compensation for Ohio college athletes

College athletes in Ohio could earn money through endorsements and sponsorship deals based on their names, images and likenesses, under legislation introduced Monday that mirrors similar efforts in other states and on the federal level as athletes fight for rights to compensation. The bill sponsored by state Sen. Niraj Antani,...
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

With a contract extension, Gene Smith can expand on his legacy in Columbus

Yesterday it was announced that Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and the university had agreed to a contract extension that will run through 2026 and pay Smith around $2 million per year. Smith has been Ohio State’s athletic director since 2005, and currently is the third-longest tenured athletic director in school history, trailing only L.W. St. John (1912-47) and Richard Larkins (1947-70).
Ohio Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ohio bill legalizing Name, Image and Likeness income for college athletes would give Ohio State security

May 24—COLUMBUS, Ohio — With college sports careening toward a new era in which athletes can begin to earn money, Ohio State may finally have a homegrown solution. State Sen. Niraj Antani, a Republican from Miamisburg, announced Monday he will introduce a bill Tuesday making it legal for college athletes to earn income from their name, image and likeness. Such opportunities could include ventures such as sponsorships, endorsements, social media influencing, private lessons and autograph sessions.
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Ohio State Considered Independence, Kevin Warren Doubted Ohio State's Parents Letter, and Gene Smith Was Frustrated With Big Ten

Eleven Warriors obtained thousands of documents on Wednesday relating to the Big Ten and Ohio State's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the conference's decision to postpone the 2020 football season, and the subsequent reversal. Not everything was groundbreaking or new information, but there were several tidbits that were interesting...
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Gene Smith Expects “Supermajority” of Ohio State Athletes to Get COVID-19 Vaccine, “Hopeful That We Don’t Have to Do Much Testing”

Since Ohio State athletes began to return to campus last June, COVID-19 testing has been an unavoidable reality in their lives. During an interview for this week’s Real Pod Wednesdays, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said the athletic department had administered nearly 90,000 coronavirus tests over the past year, and sometimes more than 3,600 per week. Since the Big Ten implemented daily antigen protocols on Sept. 30, athletes who are in season have been tested six days a week, and that hasn’t been easy for them, especially before COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, as athletes who tested positive were initially ineligible to return to competition for 21 days (which was later reduced to 17 days before the College Football Playoff).
NFLPosted by
247Sports

A&M AD Ross Bjork thinks 16 teams is too big for college football playoff

The decline in sports television viewership is driving debates within each sport as to what they can they do to increase the number of people watching their product and what they need to to fix the problem. In turn, this drives down advertising rates which means less money for the networks involved and potentially for the teams themselves. While some of declines can be attributed to factors out of the control of those individual sports (the proliferation of streaming services as one example), it has led to some interesting experiments that look like they might stick on a long term basis. Most of these have to do with the post season so as to generate more interest via more teams and more fan bases during the stretch run to close out the regular season. For example, the National Football League added two more teams to its playoff last year and the NBA now has play in games for the teams at the seventh through tenth place teams so that those franchises aren't focused so much on the lottery.
Kansas StateWichita Eagle

Gene Taylor optimistic about future as trying athletic year ends for K-State Wildcats

A trying and forgettable athletic year is coming to a close for the Kansas State Wildcats. For the first time in three decades, they were unable to reach the postseason in any of their highest-profile sports — football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball or volleyball. And the K-State baseball team likely needs to win a trophy at the Big 12 Tournament next week for the Wildcats to avoid getting shut out in that sport, as well.
Ohio StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State football names 61 Scholar-Athletes

Ohio State honored a record 799 Scholar-Athletes on Monday. It just seems like the university continues to get better and better when it comes to academics, and the football program is no different. Pundits like to call OSU football a win at all costs outfit, but those that do simply haven’t done the research. The academic efforts and results have been nothing short of spectacular over the last few years.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: The widening the gap

The Ohio State football program continues to be on another level to other programs in the Big Ten Conference. Last week I wrote an article about how the Buckeyes have fared in the post-spring practice polls released by various websites. To nobody’s surprise, they did quite well. The same can’t be said for the rest of the Big Ten.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Kicking game could be a concern

The Ohio State football program has rarely struggled in the kicking game for the last decade or so. That could change in 2021. Blake Haubeil was perhaps the player that was taken most for granted on the Ohio State football roster in 2020. His ability to make field goals and extra points was almost automatic no matter where the try was from. He almost guaranteed points when he stepped on the field.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Pope still searching for regular role

The Ohio State football team would love nothing more than the linebacker to find a role on the team this year. K’Vaughan Pope came to the Buckeyes as part of their second-ranked 2018 recruiting class. He was the number nine outside linebacker in the country, and was joined in the class by fellow linebackers Dallas Gant and Teradja Mitchell.