Lynbrook, NY

Lynbrook, East Rockaway to host Memorial Day ceremonies

By Tom Carrozza
Herald Community Newspapers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLynbrook will hold its annual Memorial Day parade in person this year and also host a movie in the park, while East Rockaway will host a service instead of a parade. The parade will run its usual route, starting at the McDonald’s on Merrick Road on Monday at 9:45 a.m. and making its way to the Doughboy Monument at Saperstein Plaza.

