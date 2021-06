CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Those who’ve been around Hendrick Motorsports over the past few years know all about the record. It’s impossible not to. Car owner Rick Hendrick has made no secret to his employees about how badly he wants to surpass Petty Enterprises for the most Cup Series wins in NASCAR history. That long-term goal can become a reality Sunday when Hendrick goes for win No. 269 in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.