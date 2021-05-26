8 People Killed in Mass Shooting at California Transportation Rail Yard, Deputies Say
Multiple people were shot and killed Wednesday at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose, California, say local deputies. Santa Clara Sheriff's Office spokesman Russell Davis initially said there were "multiple victims and multiple causalities," according to KGO. He noted that the suspect is dead. Some of the injured were identified as being employees of the Valley Transportation Authority. An update later in the day said there were eight people killed.